    ROKS Ahn Jung-Geun moors alongside Emory S. Land [Image 1 of 3]

    ROKS Ahn Jung-Geun moors alongside Emory S. Land

    BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    BUSAN, South Korea (Nov. 15, 2024) – The Republic of Korea ship ROKS Sohn Won-yil-class submarine Ahn Jung-Geun (SS 075) prepares to moor alongside the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during a scheduled port visit at Busan, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2024. Busan is Emory S. Land’s 11th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

    South Korea
    Busan
    Emory S. Land
    AS-39
    ROKS Ahn Jung-Geun
    SS 075

