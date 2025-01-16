ROKS Ahn Jung-Geun moors alongside Emory S. Land

BUSAN, South Korea (Nov. 15, 2024) – The Republic of Korea ship ROKS Sohn Won-yil-class submarine Ahn Jung-Geun (SS 075) prepares to moor alongside the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during a scheduled port visit at Busan, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2024. Busan is Emory S. Land’s 11th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 14:02
|Location:
|BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
