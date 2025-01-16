Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iwo Sailors take E-7 NWAE [Image 12 of 12]

    Iwo Sailors take E-7 NWAE

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Seaman Savannah Hardesty 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 16, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), take a Navy-wide advancement exam in the Chiefs Mess onboard while the ship is at homeport Naval Station Norfolk, Thursday. One of the Navy’s seven active Wasp-class amphibious assault ships, Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima amphibious readiness group (ARG) and expeditionary strike group at sea. The Iwo Jima ARG is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interest. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Savannah Hardesty)

    This work, Iwo Sailors take E-7 NWAE [Image 12 of 12], by SN Savannah Hardesty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

