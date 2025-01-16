Iwo Sailors take E-7 NWAE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 16, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), take a Navy-wide advancement exam in the Chiefs Mess onboard while the ship is at homeport Naval Station Norfolk, Thursday. One of the Navy’s seven active Wasp-class amphibious assault ships, Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima amphibious readiness group (ARG) and expeditionary strike group at sea. The Iwo Jima ARG is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interest. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Savannah Hardesty)