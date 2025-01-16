On-the-Go: Navy Exchange’s Vending Machines Dispense Snacks 24/7

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NEX Romania installed its first vending machines on Jan. 16, 2025, to support the quality of life for those stationed at Naval Support Facility Deveselu, Romania. Located in the base’s Multi-Purpose Facility, the cashless machines offer access to snacks and beverages 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)