Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    On-the-Go: Navy Exchange’s Vending Machines Dispense Snacks 24/7

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    On-the-Go: Navy Exchange’s Vending Machines Dispense Snacks 24/7

    ROMANIA

    01.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    NEX Romania installed its first vending machines on Jan. 16, 2025, to support the quality of life for those stationed at Naval Support Facility Deveselu, Romania. Located in the base’s Multi-Purpose Facility, the cashless machines offer access to snacks and beverages 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 12:19
    Photo ID: 8833969
    VIRIN: 250116-N-QY289-1002
    Resolution: 1080x1753
    Size: 645.32 KB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On-the-Go: Navy Exchange’s Vending Machines Dispense Snacks 24/7, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Support Activity Deveselu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download