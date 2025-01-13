Maj. Gen. John Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, addresses members of the Florida National Guard at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025. Approximately 500 Soldiers and Airmen traveled in support of the presidential inauguration ceremony. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 16:28
|Photo ID:
|8832996
|VIRIN:
|250114-A-RH401-3737
|Resolution:
|6884x4589
|Size:
|14.25 MB
|Location:
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FLNG Soldiers, Airmen support presidential inauguration [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.