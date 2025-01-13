FLNG Soldiers, Airmen support presidential inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. John Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, addresses members of the Florida National Guard at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025. Approximately 500 Soldiers and Airmen traveled in support of the presidential inauguration ceremony. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)