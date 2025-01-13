Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLNG Soldiers, Airmen support presidential inauguration [Image 4 of 4]

    FLNG Soldiers, Airmen support presidential inauguration

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. John Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, addresses members of the Florida National Guard at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025. Approximately 500 Soldiers and Airmen traveled in support of the presidential inauguration ceremony. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 16:28
    Photo ID: 8832996
    VIRIN: 250114-A-RH401-3737
    Resolution: 6884x4589
    Size: 14.25 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLNG Soldiers, Airmen support presidential inauguration [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

