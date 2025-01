Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The crew of the HMS Medway supervises the on-loading of fuel at US Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Florida, Jan. 15, 2025. The Medway restocked ships stores and fuel before planned support for counter-narcotics missions in the Caribbean. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)