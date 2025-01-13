Polish Apache Initiative Summit graphic

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army graphic depicts the significance of the Polish Apache Initiative's second summit at the Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, Jan. 22-24. Hosted by 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, the summit highlights the collaborative efforts of the U.S., Poland, U.K., and the Netherlands. (U.S. Army graphic by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    TrainToWin
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

