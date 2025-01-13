Polish Apache Initiative Summit graphic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army graphic depicts the significance of the Polish Apache Initiative's second summit at the Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, Jan. 22-24. Hosted by 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, the summit highlights the collaborative efforts of the U.S., Poland, U.K., and the Netherlands. (U.S. Army graphic by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)