New Jersey National Guard Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen participate in a simulated training event during the Joint Staff training course conducted by North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command at the NJNG Joint Operations Center in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Jan. 12, 2025. The Joint Staff training course focused on the readiness of Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to effectively support emergency management in New Jersey and beyond. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Schwenk)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 17:37
|Photo ID:
|8831674
|VIRIN:
|250111-Z-IB607-1003
|Resolution:
|5821x3873
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NJNG hosts NORAD, USNORTHCOM Joint Staff training course [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NJ National Guard hosts U.S. Northern Command Joint Staff training course
