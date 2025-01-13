NJNG hosts NORAD, USNORTHCOM Joint Staff training course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New Jersey National Guard Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen participate in a simulated training event during the Joint Staff training course conducted by North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command at the NJNG Joint Operations Center in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Jan. 12​​, 2025. The Joint Staff training course ​focused on the readiness of Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to effectively support emergency management in New Jersey and beyond. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Schwenk)