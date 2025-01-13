Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NJNG hosts NORAD, USNORTHCOM Joint Staff training course [Image 3 of 3]

    NJNG hosts NORAD, USNORTHCOM Joint Staff training course

    LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    New Jersey National Guard Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen participate in a simulated training event during the Joint Staff training course conducted by North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command at the NJNG Joint Operations Center in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Jan. 12​​, 2025. The Joint Staff training course ​focused on the readiness of Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to effectively support emergency management in New Jersey and beyond. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Schwenk)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 17:37
    Photo ID: 8831674
    VIRIN: 250111-Z-IB607-1003
    Resolution: 5821x3873
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NJNG hosts NORAD, USNORTHCOM Joint Staff training course [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NJ National Guard hosts U.S. Northern Command Joint Staff training course

    TAGS

    NORAD
    ARNORTH
    USNORTHCOM
    Readiness
    DOMOPS
    Always Ready

