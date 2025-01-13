Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

B1-B Lancers assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., are parked on the flightline at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 10, 2025. Approximately 800 Airmen from Ellsworth AFB will be temporarily relocated to Grand Forks AFB to ensure the B1-B mission continues on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emma Funderburk)