    Fourth B1-B Lancer arrives at Grand Forks AFB [Image 5 of 5]

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Airman Emma Funderburk 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    B1-B Lancers assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., are parked on the flightline at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 10, 2025. Approximately 800 Airmen from Ellsworth AFB will be temporarily relocated to Grand Forks AFB to ensure the B1-B mission continues on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emma Funderburk)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 15:59
    Photo ID: 8831589
    VIRIN: 250110-F-VI066-1105
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fourth B1-B Lancer arrives at Grand Forks AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Emma Funderburk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

