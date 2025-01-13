10th Mountain Division trains on SKYDIO X2D during Combined Resolve

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division train on the SKYDIO X2D drone system during Combined Resolve 25-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 15, 2025. The SKYDIO X2D is a Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS) intended to be employed at the Platoon echelon. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.