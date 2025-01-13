Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division trains on SKYDIO X2D during Combined Resolve [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    10th Mountain Division trains on SKYDIO X2D during Combined Resolve

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Capt. Thomas McCarty 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division train on the SKYDIO X2D drone system during Combined Resolve 25-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 15, 2025. The SKYDIO X2D is a Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS) intended to be employed at the Platoon echelon. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 13:23
    Photo ID: 8831274
    VIRIN: 250115-A-NR898-2596
    Resolution: 3468x5202
    Size: 7.57 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division trains on SKYDIO X2D during Combined Resolve [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Thomas McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th Mountain Division train on the Anduril Ghost X Small Unmanned Aircraft System during Combined Resolve
    10th Mountain Division train on the PDW C100D Small Unmanned Aircraft System during Combined Resolve
    10th Mountain Division trains on the Anduril Ghost X Small Unmanned Aircraft System during Combined Resolve
    10th Mountain Division trains on SKYDIO X2D during Combined Resolve

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UAS
    EUCOM
    Drone
    Combined Resolve
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download