10th Mountain Division trains on SKYDIO X2D during Combined Resolve

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division train on the SKYDIO X2D drone system during Combined Resolve 25-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 15, 2025. The SKYDIO X2D is a Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS) intended to be employed at the Platoon echelon. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 13:23
|Photo ID:
|8831274
|VIRIN:
|250115-A-NR898-2596
|Resolution:
|3468x5202
|Size:
|7.57 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
