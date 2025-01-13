Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown: Archived Station Photos-circa 1996 [Image 1 of 2]

    NWS Yorktown: Archived Station Photos-circa 1996

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.1996

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (Circa 1996) A digitized photo from the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown physical photo files. This photo depicts the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Golf Club House, located at Building 1983 onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.

    This work, NWS Yorktown: Archived Station Photos-circa 1996 [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NWS Yorktown: Archived Station Photos-circa 1996
