Lankford EPME Center Hosts Inaugural ALS Commandant Conference

U.S. Air Force leaders in enlisted education pose inside of Spruance Hall at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Jan. 8, 2025. Airman Leadership School (ALS) commandants, senior leaders from the Barnes Center for Enlisted Education, and representatives from the Lankford Center for Enlisted Professional Military Education attend the inaugural ALS Commandant's Conference to share strategies and best practices to develop the next generation of Total Force enlisted leaders (photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young).
