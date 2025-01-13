Lankford EPME Center Hosts Inaugural ALS Commandant Conference

Photo By Master Sgt. Regina Young | U.S. Air Force leaders in enlisted education pose inside of Spruance Hall at the I.G....... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Regina Young | U.S. Air Force leaders in enlisted education pose inside of Spruance Hall at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Jan. 8, 2025. Airman Leadership School (ALS) commandants, senior leaders from the Barnes Center for Enlisted Education, and representatives from the Lankford Center for Enlisted Professional Military Education attend the inaugural ALS Commandant's Conference to share strategies and best practices to develop the next generation of Total Force enlisted leaders (photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young). see less | View Image Page

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn.— The Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center hosted the first-ever Airman Leadership School Commandant Conference here last week.



This historic event brought together ALS commandants from CONUS and OCONUS schoolhouses, alongside leadership from the Barnes Center for Enlisted Education, to focus on enhancing enlisted professional military education delivery across the Air Force.



Held at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, the conference centered on key EPME initiatives, including the development and implementation of the Airmanship Continuum and the integration of foundational leadership courses. The mission was to provide professional development for attendees while fostering collaborative planning to address challenges and opportunities in ALS standardization.



“This conference offers a unique opportunity for commandants of the 68 schoolhouses to come together to exchange ideas, discuss policy, and collaborate through face-to-face conversations,” said Col. Damian Schlussel, commander, Barnes Center for Enlisted Education. “Having it here at the TEC highlights our partnership and offers a firsthand look at what a Total Force campus looks like, showcasing the innovative tools and technologies used to overcome obstacles and drive success.”



For the first time, ALS Commandants had the opportunity to discuss their unique challenges, share solutions, and align strategies—all with BCEE leadership present to provide guidance and support. This collaborative effort aimed to identify obstacles, establish best practices, and drive standardization across ALS.



Hosting the milestone event was a testament to the Lankford EPME Center's commitment to Total Force education. The center delivers ALS and NCO Academy courses to Airmen from the Regular Air Force, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, Coast Guard, and international military partners, making it uniquely positioned to engage with commandants at multiple levels.



“It was an incredible opportunity to host this milestone event,” said Chief Master Sgt. Paul Butts, commandant, Lankford EPME Center. “While our ALS operation differs from an Active Duty Air Force ALS in many ways, we’re similar in others. I’m optimistic that we’re making great progress toward improving enlisted PME delivery across the entire Total Force enterprise.”



As the conference concluded, attendees left with a shared commitment to enhancing ALS. The inaugural ALS Commandant Conference not only set the foundation for improved standardization but also strengthened the network of professionals dedicated to developing the next generation of Air Force leaders.



The TEC comprises three divisions: the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Center for Enlisted Professional Military Center for EPME, TEC-U, and the Mission Support Division. These divisions represent all components of the Air Force, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, and civil service members, who serve together to develop today’s Airmen for tomorrow’s fight.