    Ordnance Handling aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 2 of 5]

    Ordnance Handling aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    SASEBO BAY, JAPAN

    01.14.2025

    250114-N-WJ234-1112 SASEBO BAY, Japan (Jan. 14, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Samuel Congdon, from Milan, Illinois, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), transports ordnance in the ship’s hangar bay, Jan. 14. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    This work, Ordnance Handling aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ordinance
    Hangar bay
    USS America (LHA6)

