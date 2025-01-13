Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea and Anchor Detail aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 6]

    Sea and Anchor Detail aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250114-N-FC892-1229 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 14, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), prepare to heave mooring lines during sea and anchor detail, in the ship’s foc’sle, Jan. 14. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

