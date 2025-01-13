250114-N-FC892-1229 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 14, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), prepare to heave mooring lines during sea and anchor detail, in the ship’s foc’sle, Jan. 14. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 18:14
|Photo ID:
|8830463
|VIRIN:
|250114-N-FC892-1229
|Resolution:
|8118x5412
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sea and Anchor Detail aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.