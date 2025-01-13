Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Survivors in North Carolina Get Approved for FEMA Housing Program

    Survivors in North Carolina Get Approved for FEMA Housing Program

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Madeleine Cook 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    ASHEVILLE, NC (Jan. 9, 2025) - Survivors of Hurricane Helene receive the keys to their new housing after getting approved though FEMA's Direct Housing’s Direct Lease program.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 13:36
    Photo ID: 8829917
    VIRIN: 250113-O-RP039-7980
    Resolution: 7723x5149
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Survivors in North Carolina Get Approved for FEMA Housing Program [Image 2 of 2], by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Survivors in North Carolina Get Approved for FEMA Housing Program
    Survivors in North Carolina Get Approved for FEMA Housing Program

    HurricaneHelene24

