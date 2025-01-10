Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Refueling aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 4]

    Refueling aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250113-N-TW227-1080 SASEBO BAY, JAPAN (Jan. 13, 2024) A Sailor assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), checks fuel, while moored at Yokose Fuel Terminal in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 06:20
    Photo ID: 8829405
    VIRIN: 250113-N-TW227-1080
    Resolution: 7580x5053
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    This work, Refueling aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS America (LHA 6)
    Feuling

