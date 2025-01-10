Refueling aboard USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250113-N-TW227-1080 SASEBO BAY, JAPAN (Jan. 13, 2024) A Sailor assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), checks fuel, while moored at Yokose Fuel Terminal in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)