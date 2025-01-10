107th Attack Wing Celebrates High Enlistment Numbers for 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Buffalo Bills themed morale flag that currently hangs in Recruiting Flight Chief Tech Sgt Ken Chudoba's office, January 12, 2025 in Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. Each of the 108 recruits of 2024 that have joing the 107th first starts their journey by signing the flag, which has become a tradition for the 107th Recruiters. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr.