Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    107th Attack Wing Celebrates High Enlistment Numbers for 2024

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    107th Attack Wing Celebrates High Enlistment Numbers for 2024

    NIAGARA FALLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jason Carr 

    107th Attack Wing

    A Buffalo Bills themed morale flag that currently hangs in Recruiting Flight Chief Tech Sgt Ken Chudoba's office, January 12, 2025 in Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. Each of the 108 recruits of 2024 that have joing the 107th first starts their journey by signing the flag, which has become a tradition for the 107th Recruiters. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 15:08
    Photo ID: 8828710
    VIRIN: 250112-Z-HI792-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.04 MB
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 107th Attack Wing Celebrates High Enlistment Numbers for 2024, by CPT Jason Carr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    107th Attack Wing Celebrates High Enlistment Numbers for 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruiting
    NYANG
    NYNG
    107 ATKW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download