11th Marine Regiment celebrates Saint Barbara's Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire their trebuchet during a Saint Barbara’s Day celebration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 9, 2025. Artillery units throughout the Marine Corps celebrate the annual event in honor of St. Barbara, the patron saint of artillerymen. Traditionally, units celebrate with camaraderie-building events such as a unit run, tug-of-war, and a trebuchet competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nataly Espitia)