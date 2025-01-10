Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th Marine Regiment celebrates Saint Barbara's Day

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    11th Marine Regiment celebrates Saint Barbara's Day

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nataly Espitia 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire their trebuchet during a Saint Barbara’s Day celebration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 9, 2025. Artillery units throughout the Marine Corps celebrate the annual event in honor of St. Barbara, the patron saint of artillerymen. Traditionally, units celebrate with camaraderie-building events such as a unit run, tug-of-war, and a trebuchet competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nataly Espitia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 12:19
    Photo ID: 8828312
    VIRIN: 250109-M-OE123-2556
    Resolution: 3789x5681
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Marine Regiment celebrates Saint Barbara's Day, by LCpl Nataly Espitia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    Artillery
    11th Marine Regiment
    St. Barbara’s Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download