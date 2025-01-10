U.S. Marines with 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire their trebuchet during a Saint Barbara’s Day celebration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 9, 2025. Artillery units throughout the Marine Corps celebrate the annual event in honor of St. Barbara, the patron saint of artillerymen. Traditionally, units celebrate with camaraderie-building events such as a unit run, tug-of-war, and a trebuchet competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nataly Espitia)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 12:19
|Photo ID:
|8828312
|VIRIN:
|250109-M-OE123-2556
|Resolution:
|3789x5681
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, 11th Marine Regiment celebrates Saint Barbara's Day, by LCpl Nataly Espitia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
