    Lt. Gen. Robert Harter promotes Brig. Gen. Mitchell Wisniewski [Image 2 of 4]

    Lt. Gen. Robert Harter promotes Brig. Gen. Mitchell Wisniewski

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Maj. Tara-Lee Gardner 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    On Saturday, January 11, 2025, Brig. Gen. Mitchell Wisniewski was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General by the Chief of Army Reserve, Lt. Gen. Robert Harter during a ceremony held at the National Museum of the U.S. Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

