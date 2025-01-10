Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support gave children an up-close look at flag making during Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day on April 25.

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Maurice Matthews 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 09:02
    Photo ID: 8828103
    VIRIN: 240425-D-OQ608-1002
    Resolution: 1025x769
    Size: 837.17 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
