U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 9, 2025) A U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate signals to the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (TAO-E 8) from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 03:34
|Photo ID:
|8827878
|VIRIN:
|250109-N-HF194-1285
|Resolution:
|5487x3658
|Size:
|961.51 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gettysburg's Deployment [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.