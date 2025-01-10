CMSgt. Amy Snyder Promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Amy Snyder, of the 193 Special Operations Wing, during her promotion ceremony in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Jan. 11, 2025. Chief Master Sgt. is the ninth, and highest, enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bela Vaszlavik)