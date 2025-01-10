CMSgt. Amy Snyder Promotion

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bela Vaszlavik 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Amy Snyder, of the 193 Special Operations Wing, during her promotion ceremony in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Jan. 11, 2025. Chief Master Sgt. is the ninth, and highest, enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bela Vaszlavik)

