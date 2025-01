Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell (WPC-1105), docks in Base Miami Beach, Fla. January 11, 2025. The Margaret Norvell is a Sentinel-class fast response cutter stationed at the base. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Moriah Cannion)