Emory S. Land Sailors Volunteer at Teen Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (Dec. 18, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) play soccer with residents of Teen Challenge, a care recovery center, during a community relations event in Singapore, Dec. 18. Singapore is Emory S. Land’s 14th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)