    Emory S. Land Sailors Volunteer at Teen Challenge [Image 3 of 3]

    SINGAPORE

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SINGAPORE (Dec. 18, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) play soccer with residents of Teen Challenge, a care recovery center, during a community relations event in Singapore, Dec. 18. Singapore is Emory S. Land’s 14th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 00:55
    Photo ID: 8826815
    VIRIN: 241218-N-EQ708-1170
    Resolution: 2773x1560
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: SG
    This work, Emory S. Land Sailors Volunteer at Teen Challenge [Image 3 of 3], by SA Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Singapore
    Emory S. Land
    AS-39
    Teen Challenge

