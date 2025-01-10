Date Taken: 01.10.2025 Date Posted: 01.10.2025 23:02 Photo ID: 8826804 VIRIN: 250110-A-ID763-8195 Resolution: 8905x5162 Size: 10.68 MB Location: US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Snow Falls on the 101 CAB [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.