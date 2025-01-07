Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (January 7, 2025) – Cmdr. Jeremey Robertson delivers remarks during SMWDC’s 2025 Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI) Re-Blue conference. WTI Re-Blue brings U.S. Navy surface WTIs and surface warfare subject matter experts together to learn the latest developments in warfighting and how the surface force is addressing dynamic challenges of modern naval warfare. SMWDC increases the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Adam T. Borreda)