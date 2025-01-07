Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI Re-Blue [Image 2 of 2]

    WTI Re-Blue

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Adam Borreda 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    SAN DIEGO (January 7, 2025) – Cmdr. Jeremey Robertson delivers remarks during SMWDC’s 2025 Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI) Re-Blue conference. WTI Re-Blue brings U.S. Navy surface WTIs and surface warfare subject matter experts together to learn the latest developments in warfighting and how the surface force is addressing dynamic challenges of modern naval warfare. SMWDC increases the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Adam T. Borreda)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 17:23
    Photo ID: 8826648
    VIRIN: 240107-N-VP617-1005
    Resolution: 5255x3503
    Size: 841.1 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    WTI Re-Blue
    WTI Re-Blue

    WTI
    SAWS
    SMWDC

