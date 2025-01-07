Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John C. Stennis All-Hands Call [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS John C. Stennis All-Hands Call

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Arroyo 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    250110-N-XQ548-1051 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 10, 2025) - Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), speaks to the crew during an all-hands call aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, Jan. 10, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Arroyo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 12:36
    Photo ID: 8826130
    VIRIN: 250110-N-XQ548-1051
    Resolution: 2905x4364
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John C. Stennis All-Hands Call [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Aaron Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John C. Stennis All-Hands Call
    USS John C. Stennis All-Hands Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CO
    RCOH
    CVN74
    AHC
    XQ548
    USS John C. Stennis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download