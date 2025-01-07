USS John C. Stennis All-Hands Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250110-N-XQ548-1051 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 10, 2025) - Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), speaks to the crew during an all-hands call aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, Jan. 10, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Arroyo)