250110-N-TD381-1040 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 10, 2025) An MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, prepares to take off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 10, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 05:34
|Photo ID:
|8825817
|VIRIN:
|250110-N-TD381-1040
|Resolution:
|7739x4353
|Size:
|561.93 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Isaiah Goessl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.