USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

250110-N-DP708-3069 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 10, 2025) Sailors perform preventative maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Stingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 10, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)