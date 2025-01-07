Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering President and Navy Veteran Jimmy Carter and His Visit to Hickam Air Force Base [Image 9 of 9]

    Remembering President and Navy Veteran Jimmy Carter and His Visit to Hickam Air Force Base

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    President James “Jimmy” Earl Carter (left) and his wife Rosaylnn Carter (right) stand with leis after arrival at Hickam Air Force Base (now Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam) on Jul. 1, 1979, and later that day, President Carter gave a speech at the Officer’s Club of Hickam Air Force Base. President Carter's remarks reflected his optimism, concern for the environmental welfare of the nation and Hawaii in the face of energy woes, and his faith in the resilience of the American people. President Carter, the 39th President of the United States, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024 at the age of 100. President Carter leaves a remarkable legacy as a dedicated public servant, influential statesman and champion of global peace, democracy and human rights. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy Star-Advertiser Photograph Collection at Hawaii State Archives with photo credit to John Titchen)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 16:52
    Photo ID: 8825571
    VIRIN: 250109-O-RD674-9687
    Resolution: 2537x3195
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: PLAINS, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Remembering President and Navy Veteran Jimmy Carter and His Visit to Hickam Air Force Base [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Remembering President and Navy Veteran Jimmy Carter and His Visit to Hickam Air Force Base

    TAGS

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    President Jimmy Carter
    Hickam Officer's Club
    National Day of Mourning
    Jimmy Carter Funeral

