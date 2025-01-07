Remembering President and Navy Veteran Jimmy Carter and His Visit to Hickam Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President James “Jimmy” Earl Carter (left) and his wife Rosaylnn Carter (right) stand with leis after arrival at Hickam Air Force Base (now Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam) on Jul. 1, 1979, and later that day, President Carter gave a speech at the Officer’s Club of Hickam Air Force Base. President Carter's remarks reflected his optimism, concern for the environmental welfare of the nation and Hawaii in the face of energy woes, and his faith in the resilience of the American people. President Carter, the 39th President of the United States, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024 at the age of 100. President Carter leaves a remarkable legacy as a dedicated public servant, influential statesman and champion of global peace, democracy and human rights. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy Star-Advertiser Photograph Collection at Hawaii State Archives with photo credit to John Titchen)