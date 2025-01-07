Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Candler County, Georgia.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) contractor setup traffic control ahead of a debris removal location in Candler County, Georgia.



USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.