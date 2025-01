Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A boarding team member from Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered, rescues a dog from an interdicted illegal migrant venture, 36 miles south of Key West, Florida, Dec. 30, 2024. The crew of Coast Guard Cutter William Flores repatriated all aboard the rustic vessel back to Cuba, Jan. 9, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)