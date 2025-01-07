Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    A C-37A, assigned to the 65th Airlift Squadron, is stationed on the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 8, 2025. The mission of the twin-engine, turbofan aircraft is to fill worldwide special air missions for high-ranking government and Defense Department officials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 18:13
    Photo ID: 8825143
    VIRIN: 250108-F-JA727-1004
    Resolution: 5944x3955
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    This work, C-37A stands operationally ready [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBPHH
    C-37

