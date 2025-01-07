C-37A stands operationally ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-37A, assigned to the 65th Airlift Squadron, is stationed on the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 8, 2025. The mission of the twin-engine, turbofan aircraft is to fill worldwide special air missions for high-ranking government and Defense Department officials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)