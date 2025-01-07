DLA Energy celebrates three new Hall of Fame members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Defense Logistics Agency Energy (DLA Energy) inducted three previous staffers into the DLA Energy Hall of Fame, in a ceremony held at the McNamara Headquarters Complex on Ft. Belvoir, Virginia.

Army Col. (Ret.) Dan D. Jennings III, former DLA Energy Deputy Director and Operations Officer for the Supply Chain Management Division, Pamela Serino, former DLA Energy Quality Technical Director, and James Mandziara, former Deputy and Director of the DLA Energy Business Process Support Directorate were all added to the “Energy” Hall of Fame rolls. Together they represent more than 50 years of service to the agency and more than 100 years of service to the Warfighter.



From l to r: Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, DLA Energy Commander, Army Col. (Ret.) Dan D. Jennings III, Pamela Serino, James Mandziara, and Mr. David Kless, DLA Energy Deputy Commander.