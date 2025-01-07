DLA Energy celebrates three new Hall of Fame members

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Stephanie Abdullah 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    The Defense Logistics Agency Energy (DLA Energy) inducted three previous staffers into the DLA Energy Hall of Fame, in a ceremony held at the McNamara Headquarters Complex on Ft. Belvoir, Virginia.
    Army Col. (Ret.) Dan D. Jennings III, former DLA Energy Deputy Director and Operations Officer for the Supply Chain Management Division, Pamela Serino, former DLA Energy Quality Technical Director, and James Mandziara, former Deputy and Director of the DLA Energy Business Process Support Directorate were all added to the “Energy” Hall of Fame rolls. Together they represent more than 50 years of service to the agency and more than 100 years of service to the Warfighter.

    From l to r: Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, DLA Energy Commander, Army Col. (Ret.) Dan D. Jennings III, Pamela Serino, James Mandziara, and Mr. David Kless, DLA Energy Deputy Commander.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 17:11
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
