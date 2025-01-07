DLA Energy celebrates three new Hall of Fame members

Photo By Stephanie Abdullah | The Defense Logistics Agency Energy (DLA Energy) inducted three previous staffers into...... read more read more Photo By Stephanie Abdullah | The Defense Logistics Agency Energy (DLA Energy) inducted three previous staffers into the DLA Energy Hall of Fame, in a ceremony held at the McNamara Headquarters Complex on Ft. Belvoir, Virginia. Army Col. (Ret.) Dan D. Jennings III, former DLA Energy Deputy Director and Operations Officer for the Supply Chain Management Division, Pamela Serino, former DLA Energy Quality Technical Director, and James Mandziara, former Deputy and Director of the DLA Energy Business Process Support Directorate were all added to the “Energy” Hall of Fame rolls. Together they represent more than 50 years of service to the agency and more than 100 years of service to the Warfighter. From l to r: Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, DLA Energy Commander, Army Col. (Ret.) Dan D. Jennings III, Pamela Serino, James Mandziara, and Mr. David Kless, DLA Energy Deputy Commander. see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – Today, the Defense Logistics Agency Energy (DLA Energy) inducted three previous employees into the DLA Energy Hall of Fame, in a ceremony held at the McNamara Headquarters Complex on Ft. Belvoir, Virginia.



Pamela Serino, former DLA Energy Quality Technical Director, James Mandziara, former Deputy and Director of the DLA Energy Business Process Support Directorate, and Army Col. (Ret.) Dan D. Jennings III, former DLA Energy Deputy Director and Operations Officer for the Supply Chain Management Division were all added to the “Energy” Hall of Fame rolls. Together they represent more than 110 years of service to the warfighters.



“Each of today’s inductees has played a vital role in advancing the mission of DLA Energy,” said the DLA Energy Commander Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, who delivered the keynote speech. “Their commitment and their legacy have had a lasting impact on our work and the success of this agency.



DLA Energy inducted its first Hall of Famers in 2016. So far, 30 DLA Energy former employees have been inducted. Previous inductees present for the ceremony were Kay Bushman, Lee Oppenheim, Linda Barnett and Michael Broderick, each of whom was presented with a medallion by Bresnihan.



“Whether it’s through the work they accomplished during their time here or through the indelible mark they made on the people they mentored and led, the impact of today’s inductees is undeniable,” said Bresnihan. “Their leadership, commitment, and esprit de corps continue to resonate within the organization.”



Inductee, Pamela Serino was the premiere Energy technical expert in the DLA during her tenure. As a trailblazer, Pamela created the Energy Readiness Program. She also promoted the use of commercial aviation fuels with military additives— an innovative approach known as Jet A conversion which saved the Department of Defense (DOD) millions of dollars. Serino provided the vision and resources that enabled the Services and equipment manufacturers to gain approval for its use within the DOD.



“Pamela Serino through her tenure at DLA Energy made significant impacts to the Quality Technical Directorate and DLA agency,” said Patricia Wilkins DLA Energy Director, Quality Technical Directorate. “She was a pioneer for progressing alternative fuels in DOD to promote sustainability. Her key leadership brought about improvements to fuel quality and supply. She continually stressed and brought awareness of the importance of quality at all levels. Not only was she a pioneer, but she was also an advocate and mentor for women in the workplace especially in a technical field with fewer representation. She was a guiding force to bring about lasting change as seen through her participation in standardization groups like NATO and advancing multiple initiatives. I am grateful to have worked with Pam and learned so much from her.”



Inductee James Mandziara was instrumental in DLA Energy’s transition to a new Enterprise Business System. Among his most significant achievements was the establishment of procedures for “in stock inventory” accountability and tracking, ensuring that inventory could be monitored from the cradle to the grave. This innovation set the stage for DLA’s path to reaching audit readiness.



“Mr. Mandziara provided critical leadership and expertise that enabled DLA Energy to successfully complete two transitions to new Enterprise Information technology systems during his time in ‘Energy,’” said Dave Friedler, Director, DLA Energy Business Process Support Directorate. “The transfers, transitions, and new DLA Energy missions, which Mr. Mandziara advocated not only changed the way DLA Energy does business, but also helped justify DLA Energy's existence as a major subordinate command and cemented the command's importance to the Warfighter.”



Inductee, Army Col. (Ret.) Dan Jennings III had a nearly 40-year career with the Department of Defense, during which he served in numerous critical positions. As the Deputy Director and Operations Officer for the Supply Chain Management Division at DLA Energy, he was responsible for overseeing more than two billion gallons of petroleum products worldwide. Dan spearheaded the overhaul of DOD Manual 4140.25, the governing publication for supply chain management, quality assurance and quality surveillance, as well as storage of energy commodities and related services.



“Dan Jennings’ leadership, commitment, and expertise were critical components to countless DLA Energy missions during his tenure, said Keith Sylvia, DLA Energy Director, Supplier Operations Petroleum. “When the command had a no-fail mission - Dan was one of the “Energy” experts tasked to provide a solution. Competence and excellence became synonymous with Dan Jennings while he was at DLA Energy.”



Bresnihan said that he could not be prouder of the new inductees. “Their exceptional service and dedication leave us inspired and propelled toward greatness. Their legacy serves as a constant reminder of the high standards and values that we strive to uphold every day,” he said.



During his acceptance speech, “Energy” Hall of Famer James Mandziara had this to say: “I am not responsible for any of my successes. I am responsible for all of my failures. My successes are basically the teams that I’ve worked with. My teams are represented by good friends of mine here. Also, represented are my work teams and today I get to take one for the team. Today, I get to take one for the team and I appreciate that.”



