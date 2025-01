Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Cypress (WLB-210) conducts a burial at sea for the cremated remains of Robert Pelley in the Gulf of Alaska near Kodiak, Alaska, Nov. 3, 2024. Pelley was a seaman apprentice at the Deck Force Unit stationed in Oregon from 1984 to 1985. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)