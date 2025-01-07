John Lauderdale of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Department displays personal challenge coins presented to him during a tour of the USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) while the ship was docked at Naval Station Newport from Nov. 21-24, 2024. The ship and city in Florida are named after Lauderdale’s great-great-great-granduncle William, who served as a lieutenant under Andrew Jackson when the Tennessee volunteers were dispatched to New Orleans in 1812 and as a major during the Second Seminole War in 1838.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 15:08
|Photo ID:
|8824835
|VIRIN:
|241217-N-XQ823-1001
|Resolution:
|750x1069
|Size:
|362.66 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
|Hometown:
|NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NUWC Division Newport employee shares family legacy with USS Fort Lauderdale [Image 2 of 2], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NUWC Division Newport employee shares family legacy with USS Fort Lauderdale
No keywords found.