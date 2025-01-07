Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport employee shares family legacy with USS Fort Lauderdale [Image 1 of 2]

    NUWC Division Newport employee shares family legacy with USS Fort Lauderdale

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    John Lauderdale of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Department displays personal challenge coins presented to him during a tour of the USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) while the ship was docked at Naval Station Newport from Nov. 21-24, 2024. The ship and city in Florida are named after Lauderdale’s great-great-great-granduncle William, who served as a lieutenant under Andrew Jackson when the Tennessee volunteers were dispatched to New Orleans in 1812 and as a major during the Second Seminole War in 1838.

    This work, NUWC Division Newport employee shares family legacy with USS Fort Lauderdale [Image 2 of 2], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Newport
    25-01
    NUWC Division Newport
    USS Fort Lauderdale

