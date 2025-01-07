NUWC Division Newport employee shares family legacy with USS Fort Lauderdale

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John Lauderdale of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Department displays personal challenge coins presented to him during a tour of the USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) while the ship was docked at Naval Station Newport from Nov. 21-24, 2024. The ship and city in Florida are named after Lauderdale’s great-great-great-granduncle William, who served as a lieutenant under Andrew Jackson when the Tennessee volunteers were dispatched to New Orleans in 1812 and as a major during the Second Seminole War in 1838.