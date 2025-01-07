(Photo courtesy US Paracycling)
Sgt First Class Jeffrey Peters on a trike during his week with the Paralympic Talent ID Camp, Oct 22, 2024, in Colorado Springs.
Return to duty Soldier has Paralympic dreams
