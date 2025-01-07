Missouri River Monthly Update

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    For the 2024 calendar year, Missouri River basin runoff above Sioux City, Iowa totaled 23.3 million acre-feet, 91% of average.
    Dry conditions continue to affect the upper Missouri River Basin at the start of the 2025 calendar year, so the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is forecasting below-average runoff into the mainstem reservoir system. For 2025, runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa is forecast to be 20.2 MAF, 79% of average.

