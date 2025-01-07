Below-average runoff and reservoir storage expected for the Missouri River Mainstem System in 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MISSOURI RIVER MAINSTEM RESERVOIR DATA

Pool Elevation (feet above mean sea level)

On December 31

Change in December



Water in Storage (1,000 acre-feet)

On December 31

% of 1967-2023 Average

Change in December



Fort Peck 2226.2 -0.3 13,224 92 -42

Garrison 1835.3 -1.1 17,044 96 -374

Oahe 1596.9 +0.7 15,621 88 +191

Big Bend 1420.9 +0.1 1,679 99 -5

Fort Randall 1339.6 +1.2 2,310 70 +73

Gavins Point 1208.0 +0.2 375 96 +5

Total 50,253 91 -152



WATER RELEASES AND ENERGY GENERATION FOR DECEMBER

Average Release in 1,000 cfs

Releases in 1,000 acre-feet Generation in Million kWh

Fort Peck 5.6 343 52

Garrison 16.1 990 151

Oahe 11.6 715 101

Big Bend 11.7 721 41

Fort Randall 10.6 652 63

Gavins Point 12.9 793 40

Total 448