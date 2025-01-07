Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Below-average runoff and reservoir storage expected for the Missouri River Mainstem System in 2025

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Below-average runoff and reservoir storage expected for the Missouri River Mainstem System in 2025

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    MISSOURI RIVER MAINSTEM RESERVOIR DATA
    Pool Elevation (feet above mean sea level)
    On December 31
    Change in December

    Water in Storage (1,000 acre-feet)
    On December 31
    % of 1967-2023 Average
    Change in December

    Fort Peck 2226.2 -0.3 13,224 92 -42
    Garrison 1835.3 -1.1 17,044 96 -374
    Oahe 1596.9 +0.7 15,621 88 +191
    Big Bend 1420.9 +0.1 1,679 99 -5
    Fort Randall 1339.6 +1.2 2,310 70 +73
    Gavins Point 1208.0 +0.2 375 96 +5
    Total 50,253 91 -152

    WATER RELEASES AND ENERGY GENERATION FOR DECEMBER
    Average Release in 1,000 cfs
    Releases in 1,000 acre-feet Generation in Million kWh
    Fort Peck 5.6 343 52
    Garrison 16.1 990 151
    Oahe 11.6 715 101
    Big Bend 11.7 721 41
    Fort Randall 10.6 652 63
    Gavins Point 12.9 793 40
    Total 448

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 11:13
    Photo ID: 8824701
    VIRIN: 250108-A-RO090-9800
    Resolution: 1092x806
    Size: 167.91 KB
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Below-average runoff and reservoir storage expected for the Missouri River Mainstem System in 2025, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Below-average runoff and reservoir storage expected for the Missouri River Mainstem System in 2025

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flood control
    Missouri River
    hydropower
    Missouri River Water Management
    Missouri basin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download