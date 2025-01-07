MISSOURI RIVER MAINSTEM RESERVOIR DATA
Pool Elevation (feet above mean sea level)
On December 31
Change in December
Water in Storage (1,000 acre-feet)
On December 31
% of 1967-2023 Average
Change in December
Fort Peck 2226.2 -0.3 13,224 92 -42
Garrison 1835.3 -1.1 17,044 96 -374
Oahe 1596.9 +0.7 15,621 88 +191
Big Bend 1420.9 +0.1 1,679 99 -5
Fort Randall 1339.6 +1.2 2,310 70 +73
Gavins Point 1208.0 +0.2 375 96 +5
Total 50,253 91 -152
WATER RELEASES AND ENERGY GENERATION FOR DECEMBER
Average Release in 1,000 cfs
Releases in 1,000 acre-feet Generation in Million kWh
Fort Peck 5.6 343 52
Garrison 16.1 990 151
Oahe 11.6 715 101
Big Bend 11.7 721 41
Fort Randall 10.6 652 63
Gavins Point 12.9 793 40
Total 448
Below-average runoff and reservoir storage expected for the Missouri River Mainstem System in 2025
