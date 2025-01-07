January is National Blood Donor Month

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DULUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Capt. Natasha Hilsgen 

    148th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Captain David Gall, Civil Engineer Officer with the 148th Civil Engineer Squadron, has his arm prepared to donate blood at the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minn, Dec. 8, 2024. This was the 130th blood drive hosted by the 148th Fighter Wing collecting over 3,146 units of blood. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Natasha Hilsgen)

    blood donation
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

