January is National Blood Donor Month

U.S. Air Force Captain David Gall, Civil Engineer Officer with the 148th Civil Engineer Squadron, has his arm prepared to donate blood at the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minn, Dec. 8, 2024. This was the 130th blood drive hosted by the 148th Fighter Wing collecting over 3,146 units of blood. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Natasha Hilsgen)