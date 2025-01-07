Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KFOR Soldiers conduct combat medic recertification training at Camp Bondsteel [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KFOR Soldiers conduct combat medic recertification training at Camp Bondsteel

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission, also known as KFOR, conduct combat medic recertification at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jan. 7, 2025. Medics in the U.S. Army are required to recertify every other year by March 31 to remain Military Occupational Specialty, or MOS, qualified. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 09:11
    Photo ID: 8824552
    VIRIN: 250107-Z-UU669-1075
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR Soldiers conduct combat medic recertification training at Camp Bondsteel [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Cheryl Madolev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KFOR Soldiers conduct combat medic recertification training at Camp Bondsteel
    KFOR Soldiers conduct combat medic recertification training at Camp Bondsteel
    KFOR Soldiers conduct combat medic recertification training at Camp Bondsteel
    KFOR Soldiers conduct combat medic recertification training at Camp Bondsteel
    KFOR Soldiers conduct combat medic recertification training at Camp Bondsteel
    KFOR Soldiers conduct combat medic recertification training at Camp Bondsteel
    KFOR Soldiers conduct combat medic recertification training at Camp Bondsteel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    National Guard
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download