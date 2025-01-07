KFOR Soldiers conduct combat medic recertification training at Camp Bondsteel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission, also known as KFOR, conduct combat medic recertification at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Jan. 7, 2025. Medics in the U.S. Army are required to recertify every other year by March 31 to remain Military Occupational Specialty, or MOS, qualified. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev)