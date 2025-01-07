Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VADM Allan VIsits NAVSTA Newport [Image 2 of 2]

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Bruce Katz 

    Naval Station Newport

    U.S. Coast Guard Vice Admiral Thomas Allan, Jr. speaks with Rachel Coston, unaccompanied housing manager, during a tour of Naval Station Newport's enlisted quarters and common area spaces Jan. 7, 2025. VADM Allan serves as the Coast Guard's Deputy Commandant for Mission Support and visited the installation to understand the current services and support offered to Coast Guard personnel and to discuss future USCG construction and impacts which will take place during the coming years as the service expands its footprint at NAVSTA Newport.

