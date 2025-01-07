VADM Allan Visits NAVSTA Newport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Vice Admiral Thomas Allan, Jr. speaks with Rachel Coston, unaccompanied housing manager, during a tour of Naval Station Newport's enlisted quarters and common area spaces Jan. 7, 2025. VADM Allan serves as the Coast Guard's Deputy Commandant for Mission Support and visited the installation to understand the current services and support offered to Coast Guard personnel and to discuss future USCG construction and impacts which will take place during the coming years as the service expands its footprint at NAVSTA Newport.