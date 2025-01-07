Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Funeral Service for President Jimmy Carter [Image 14 of 14]

    State Funeral Service for President Jimmy Carter

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Henry Villarama  

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    The Joint Service Honor Guard carries the casket of former president Jimmy Carter Special Air Mission 39 at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, the 39th president of the United States and 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipients for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at this home in Plains Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by Henry Villarama)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 05:40
    Photo ID: 8824483
    VIRIN: 250107-D-AR102-1746
    Resolution: 6883x4589
    Size: 21.21 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    JTF-NCR
    SF39

