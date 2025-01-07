State Funeral Service for President Jimmy Carter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Joint Service Honor Guard carries the casket of former president Jimmy Carter Special Air Mission 39 at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, the 39th president of the United States and 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipients for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at this home in Plains Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by Henry Villarama)