    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

    DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    A portion of the state funeral for President Jimmy Carter was held at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., from which his remains were subsequently flown to Washington, D.C., Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kendra A. Ransum)

