    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    President Jimmy Carter lay in repose at The Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 7, 2025. His remains were then transported to Washington, D.C., where members of Congress paid their respects during a service in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 22:37
