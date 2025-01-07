President Jimmy Carter lay in repose at The Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 7, 2025. His remains were then transported to Washington, D.C., where members of Congress paid their respects during a service in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 22:37
|Photo ID:
|8824365
|VIRIN:
|250107-D-TX409-1004
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|11.95 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.