    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Kincaid 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    A portion of the state funeral for President Jimmy Carter was held at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, from which his remains were subsequently flown to Washington, D.C. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 20:55
    Photo ID: 8824353
    VIRIN: 250107-F-PJ013-1854
    Resolution: 4778x3185
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
