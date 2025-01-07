President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bystanders attending President Jimmy Carter’s, 39th President of the United States, state funeral ceremony watch as he departs The Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)