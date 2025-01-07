Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony [Image 13 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    Bystanders attending President Jimmy Carter’s, 39th President of the United States, state funeral ceremony watch as he departs The Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 22:40
    Photo ID: 8824352
    VIRIN: 250107-D-DS607-1117
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Carter Center State Funeral
    Jimmy Carter State Funeral
    Jimmy Carter State Funeral
    Jimmy Carter State Funeral
    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral
    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral
    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral
    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral
    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony
    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony
    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony
    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony
    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-NCR
    State Funeral
    SF39

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download