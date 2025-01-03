Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Fighter Wing promotes newest chief [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    173rd Fighter Wing promotes newest chief

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian Brown sits next to Col. Adam Gaudinski, the 173rd Fighter Wing Commander during his promotion ceremony to the highest enlisted grade, December 20, 2024, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Brown is the newest Chief Master Sgt. at Kingsley Field. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 14:35
    Photo ID: 8824060
    VIRIN: 241220-Z-HS861-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 28.41 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Fighter Wing promotes newest chief [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    173rd Fighter Wing promotes newest chief
    173rd Fighter Wing promotes newest chief
    173rd Fighter Wing promotes newest chief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kingsley Field
    Oregon Air National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Chief Master Sgt
    Team Kingsley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download