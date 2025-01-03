173rd Fighter Wing promotes newest chief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian Brown sits next to Col. Adam Gaudinski, the 173rd Fighter Wing Commander during his promotion ceremony to the highest enlisted grade, December 20, 2024, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Brown is the newest Chief Master Sgt. at Kingsley Field. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)