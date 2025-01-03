Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Receives Patient Donation, Gives Thanks

    BACH Receives Patient Donation, Gives Thanks

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital extends heartfelt thanks to Wendy Fields and Loveless Cafe for their incredible support!

    Wendy Fields delivered donation boxes filled with comforting and uplifting items to bring joy to patients during their stay. Col. Sam Preston and Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Petty also presented a certificate of appreciation to Loveless Cafe for their generous donations that have brightened the lives of our patients.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

